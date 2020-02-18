Katelyn’s Fund preview

A ministry based in Sioux Center, Iowa is touching families all over the country.

Katelyn’s Fund provides grants to families looking to adopt.

“We say Katelyn’s life was one little life not more important than anyone else’s, but God uses her as an ambassador for other people, that brings us a lot of joy,” Katelyn’s Fund founder Sheila De Jong said.

Shelia De Jong and her husband started Katelyn’s Fund following the death of one of their adoptive twin daughters.

“We had a very unexpected call that both of the girls were very sick and that Katelyn had passed away, and that our daughter Elizabeth, the Lord spared her life here on earth,” De Jong said.

Through their grief, they decided to help families reach children in need of safe, loving homes.

“We began to think about the resources we have, why is it that only 1 in 40 families that say they’ve considered adoption actually go through it,” De Jong said.

The financial shock is one of the hardest things for people to get past when they adopt because it is quite a daunting task.

Katelyn’s fund helped Angela Dekkers and her family adopt two children.

“One was $28,000 and our international adoption was $38,000, and we didn’t take out a single loan, people will help you in the journey, like I said God provides that,” Katelyn’s Fund grant recipient Angela Dekkers said.

One way is through this Sioux Center ministry.

“We have provided grants in all 50 states, children that have come home from 49 different countries internationally and lots of domestic adoptions,” De Jong said.

The organization gives out $21,000 in adoption grants each month. It’s also doubled its orphan ministry, taking on another $21,000 a month to support an orphanage with 72 kids in Haiti.

“How in the world do you come up with $42,000 a month, and each month we always say, we don’t know how the Lord is going to do that, but we know that he will, and we have seen his faithfulness over and over again for 15 years,” De Jong said.

Katelyn’s Fund is supported by many churches, individuals and businesses around KELOLAND, including a child sponsorship program for its orphanage in Haiti.

In addition to all of the financial support it gives — one of the biggest goals of Katelyn’s Fund is to provide support for adoptive families.

