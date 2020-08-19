Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota

FILE – Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Kanye West has submitted voter signatures in Minnesota hopes of appearing as a presidential candidate on the November ballot.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that representatives for the rapper submitted the signatures ahead of Tuesday’s filing deadline. Election official have up to 10 days to review and verify the signatures. West has previously professed his support for President Donald Trump, but announced in July that he planned to run independently for president.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin said West’s move is a “pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump.”

