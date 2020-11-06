Kansas travel restriction impacts upcoming recruiting trips for Augie women’s soccer coaching staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Another state has joined the list to restrict travel from South Dakota. Kansas won’t ban visitors from South Dakota, but it does either require a 14-day quarantine upon arrival or a negative COVID-19 test taken within a specified time frame or the recommendation to take those actions.

Brandon Barkus and Aric Spader are both women’s soccer coaches for Augustana University.

Barkus says for several years they’ve been making the trip down to Kansas to recruit.

“There’s a lot of teams that come all around from the region and come to Kansas City and play and the showcase format is you play three games and you’re done, they invite a lot of college coaches,” Augustana head women’s soccer coach, Brandon Barkus said.

Spader says over the next five weeks they were actually scheduled to go down to Kansas City three times. But that’s not happening anymore.

“They have a phenomenal complex down there so it gives us a chance to see a lot of different kids and a lot of times, for the event that’s held in a couple of weeks, they get some of the best teams from Nebraska, Iowa, and those are kids we look at because we try to recruit regionally so for us not to be able to see them is a bummer and we just need to be creative now in how we move forward,” Augustana assistant women’s soccer coach, Aric Spader said.

Barkus says it’s an event they rely on each year to watch these talented athletes.

“COVID has kind of made it challenging for kids to showcase their abilities and get out because worried about travel, worried about spreading, worried about contracting the virus and so I wouldn’t say this was our first big event, but we are really trying to get a jumpstart on putting together, because we are going to graduate a few kids and we want to bring kids in for the next year or two,” Barkus said.

“We have to sit down and say what’s our next best option of how to go see kids and try to get out name, Augustana Soccer, out there,” Spader said.

Both also coach for the Dakota Alliance Soccer, and had plans to take teams there to be showcased.