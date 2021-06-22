Kansas State Fire Module helps South Dakota Fire crews during the dry, windy weather conditions

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — These dry conditions have fire crews across the state on high alert. In fact, ten fire fighters from Kansas are in western KELOLAND helping to prevent wildfires.

The team from Kansas is gearing up to do some project work out on the Black Hills National Forest.

“We’ve been experiencing everything from the nice cool weather, that’s a little bit different from what we were having in Kansas of course, but also warm sunny days like this. With being out in the field and patrolling the area and getting familiar with everything, we’re definitely seeing the concerns that they’re worried about,” Christopher Hanson, Kansas State Fire Module Leader, said.

However, the main reason the Kansas State Fire Module came to town is to be ready if or when a fire breaks out.

“We’re able to get in as to where engines may not be able to access those fires. We can break up into smaller squads to work these fires as well,” Hanson said.

Currently, areas of the Black Hills, including Custer, the fire danger has been at high to extreme levels.

Jared Hohn with the Black Hills National Forest Service says over the last few months, multiple lightning storms sparked fires, limiting resources.

“And we needed extra people to come in. I knew the Kansas crew was available so I put the order in so they are here to help with the Black Hills National Forest and State of South Dakota Fire resources,” Hohn, Deputy Fire Staff for BHNSF, said.

You can also do your part to prevent fires from sparking by using extra caution with these dry, windy conditions and checking your surroundings.

“We don’t want the public to accidentally start a fire,” Hohn said.

The Kansas State Fire Module is expected to go back home on June 30th.