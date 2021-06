SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fire fighters from the Kansas Forest Service are in South Dakota due to the area’s increased wildfire risk.

The newly formed Kansas State Fire Module was requested to pre-position in the Black Hills National Forest for as many as three weeks.

Suppression modules focus on assisting with wildfire suppression, removing vegetation to lessen the threat of wildfire, and other fire-management duties. The module can also provide initial response if a new fire starts.