SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to distributing drugs in South Dakota.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 31-year-old Sylvester Mitchell would get pills containing fentanyl and distribute them to people in the state. In July 2021, law enforcement searched an apartment where Mitchell was staying and found 73 grams of pills containing fentanyl.

When he was released, a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper followed him as he left Sioux Falls. Mitchell later left a safe at a business off the interstate.



The trooper found it with around 454 grams of pills inside. Mitchell was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.