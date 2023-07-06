SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City murder suspect is in the Minnehaha County jail.

According to a warrant, authorities in Platte County, Missouri have been looking for 63-year old Derrick King since the end of May. The charges against him include second degree murder.

The Sioux Falls Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit worked with the U.S. Marshal’s service to track him down.

They arrested him last week on the west side of town.

He appeared in court his afternoon and waived extradition, so he will be brought to Missouri to face charges.