Kansas City men face new charges following October arrest in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Kansas City men – accused of dealing fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone in South Dakota – face new charges tonight. This time they’re accused in federal court.

Authorities arrested the men in October.  Sioux Falls Police say it’s an on-going investigation, so they aren’t able to give details on the arrests including the amount of drugs they found.

We do know that each of the suspects faces a long list of drug charges in Lincoln County. Documents filed today say they also face four drug charges in federal court, which could come with stiffer penalties

