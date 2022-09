SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell.

Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone.

This week Luster pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 12. Luster faces up to 40 years in federal prison and up to a $5 million fine.