SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing deadly drugs into Lincoln County, South Dakota.

We first told you about 21-year-old Michael Grayson last October.

That’s when he led the highway patrol on a chase.

When they finally got him stopped, authorities searched his car and found significant amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone.

Federal documents filed today say Grayson admits to those crimes and plans to plead guilty to dealing fentanyl.

He could spend five to 40 years behind bars.

Authorities arrested two other Kansas City men in connection with the investigation. Their cases are still making it through the federal court system.