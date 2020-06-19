Kansas authorities arrest Sioux Falls teenager wanted for attempted murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 17-year-old from Sioux Falls is in custody in Kansas, accused of firing a gun at officers in a confrontation at the Empire Mall on May 31.

According to a news release, in reviewing video from the night, police saw someone fire a gun. A warrant was issued for Decimas Jesus Laurelez on June 6.

He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force from Wichita at a home in Holcomb, Kansas, on Friday.

Laurelez faces several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement and riot.