SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. for Kane Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

The country artist will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on April 20, 2023, with special guests, Dustin Lynch and Locash.

Tickets can be purchased on the PREMIER Center’s website or at the KELOLAND box office.