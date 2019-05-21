Kamberlyn Lamer Grateful to NAIA for Decision

It's the call one athlete has been waiting to hear.

Dakota Wesleyan University track star Kamberlyn Lamer will get to compete in the heptathlon at nationals this weekend, where she is ranked number one in the country.

Tuesday the NAIA reversed its decision after hearing an appeal for the third time.

When KELOLAND News last talked to Lamer over the weekend she was in tears of sadness, but now she's filled with tears of joy.

Senior Kamberlyn Lamer broke down crying when she got the phone call she'd been waiting for.

"I was really scared at first because I thought it was gong to be a bad call, saying hey it was denied again," Kamber said.

But it wasn't. Tuesday, the NAIA reversed its decision and granted Kamberlyn her appeal.

They say it was based on the opportunity to 'extend grace to a student-athlete who was prohibited from competing through no fault of her own.'

Dakota Wesleyan initially missed the deadline on May 13 to declare Lamer as a qualifier in the heptathalon.

Part of Dakota Wesleyan's appeal was that the NAIA's reminder email was caught in the university's spam filter.

"I'm not going to blame anybody I'm not going to be mad at anyone, I'm just happy with the moment and that I'm getting this opportunity to compete," Kamberlyn said.

In fact, they are grateful for how DWU responded, writing three appeals to the NAIA.

"They fought tooth and nail for Kamberlyn and they were just as anxious to hear the call themselves," Shane said.

Now Kamberlyn is looking forward to putting this behind her so she can focus and compete.

"It's just a great great feeling, I can't even put it into words," Kamberlyn said.

You don't have to, because the video says it all.

Kamberlyn and her dad fly out Wednesday morning to Gulfshore, Alabama where she'll compete on Thursday and Friday.