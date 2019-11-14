K9 officer Lennart retiring

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After more than eight years on the job, a Police Service Dog is retiring.

Lennart, a Dutch Shepherd, began his career with the South Dakota Highway Patrol on July 28th, 2011. He was stationed in Pierre alongside his handler, Trooper Austin Schmitz.

One of their most notable seizures was taking 19 Pounds of Meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Vivian.

And while one is saying goodbye to the job, three others are ready to join the force.

The highway patrol Tweeted pictures of three new K9 officers.

The three teams successfully completed certification last week.