K9 officer helps police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle from Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A K9 officer helped Sioux Falls police in arresting a man with a stolen car from Iowa.

According to police, On-star alerted them about a stolen vehicle from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa being driven in Sioux Falls around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities found the location of the car and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect broke into two homes and was trying to get away from the police.

Once the K9 unit showed up, the man surrendered to authorities.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said more information, including the suspect’s name will be released later Thursday.