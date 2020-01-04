K9 Doerak officially retires from Sioux Falls Police Department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday was a bitter sweet day for a seven-year veteran of the Sioux Falls Police Department. K-9 Doerak officially hung up his badge and heads into retirement.

During his career, Doerak helped the department seize several types of drugs and tens of thousands of dollars in drug-related currency. Doerak will now live with his former handler, Sergeant Nick Butler.

“It’s been a real honor to be, to be assigned as his handler. We’re good friends, he’s been a good friend to my children, to my wife, and that’s one of the things I’m most proud of,” Sgt. Butler said.

Currently, five K-9’s are on active duty in the Sioux Falls police department.

