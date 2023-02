SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Rapid City, Jary the K-9 had a happy retirement as he walked out of the Public Safety Building doors surrounded by his coworkers, family and friends Thursday.

This is a tradition with the Rapid City Police for officers retiring from the department.

Jary has served since 2016. In that time, he has had over 400 deployments and 22 violent offender apprehensions.

Jary plans to relax on a couch with his toys and spend time with his family.