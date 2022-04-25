Nurses have been in the spotlight the past two years for their difficult work throughout the pandemic. But on top of covid, many nurses have continued caring for other illnesses like cancer.

This weekend an event in Sioux Falls is honoring the special role oncology nurses play for their patients.

“Nurses are just everything; they’re there every single moment,” JY6 volunteer Megan Bartel said. “One thing I will never forget is when I got my diagnoses, one of my nurses grabbed me by the shoulders and said, this is not a death sentence.”



That personal care helped Megan Bartel overcome a leukemia diagnosis when she was just 17; an experience that drew her to the Jorgen Yde or JY6 foundation.



“My family formed the foundation in 2011 after Jorgen passed away at age 16,” JY6 co-founder Katrina Yde said.



Katrina Yde helped create the foundation at her brother’s request.



“He said I want you to do something nice for my nurses. He said take them out for a nice dinner,” Yde said.



For 11 years now, the JY6 foundation has held the Nurses Dinner for all cancer nurses in Sioux Falls.



“Being able to have a night where we can celebrate all that nurses do and all that they will do is so great to be a part of,” Bartel said.



Oncology Nurses from Avera and Sanford are nominated for nurse of the year at the event and this year, they’ll be able to celebrate together in person for the first time since 2019.



“Its been a really hard year,” Nurse of the year nominee Kris Gaster said. “I think for oncology nurses its just been really hard because you’re so used to giving the hugs, holding hands.”



Kris Gaster has been an oncology nurse for more than three decades and is one of this year’s nurse of the year nominees.



“There’s just a special place in my heart for oncology nurses…it’s definitely a mission,” Gaster said. “The one thing you can do as a nurse in oncology is to always be there providing hope.”



This Saturday is all about giving back a little hope to the nurses who provide care and so much more to their patients and families every day.



“Nurses are just angels, the work that they do, how they support families and show up,” Bartel said.

The Nurses Dinner is also a community fundraiser for the Leukemia research foundation and the Be the Match Foundation. In 10 years, the JY6 foundation has raised nearly one million dollars for the cause.

A limited number of tickets are still available to the Nurses Dinner on Saturday, April 30th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Sioux Falls. Anyone in the public who wants to support the cause can attend to help celebrate area nurses and raise funds to fight childhood cancer.