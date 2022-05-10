SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two juveniles were arrested with stolen firearms after a May 10 foot pursuit in Meade County, the county sheriff’s office said.

Law officers from several departments also recovered three stolen vehicles after the pursuit ended. A total of five stolen firearms were recovered.

The two juveniles were suspects in several thefts when they were pursued by multiple law officers near Exit 46 of Interstate 90 west into the tree line.

The sheriff’s office said a black 2015 Ford F150 with South Dakota license 15T492 stolen in Summerset is still missing.

The thefts were in Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset and Piedmont.