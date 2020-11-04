Juvenile suspect arrested in shooting that left one person dead on Halloween night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has an update on a shooting outside a Halloween party that killed a Lincoln High School senior. Sioux Falls police say a juvenile has been arrested.

Because of the suspect’s age, police are not releasing the name or exact age of the juvenile. Police are also not releasing the charges.

“When we have a juvenile that is 16 or 17, if they commit a class 2 felony or higher, then they are automatically charged in adult court. And then frequently they defense will petition to move that back into juvenile court. If that person is 15-years-old or younger they’re automatically charged in juvenile court and then the state attorney’s office would have to make that decision to petition to seek to transfer that back from juvenile court to adult court,”

Venance Kitungano was shot in the face as he was leaving a Halloween party at the Red Sea Pub on East 8th Street on Saturday night. He died in the hospital. Police said there was no alcohol being served at the party.