Juvenile suspect arrested from Halloween shooting of LHS student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a shooting outside a Halloween party that killed a Lincoln High School Senior. 

Sioux Falls police say a juvenile has been arrested. Because of the suspect’s age, police are not releasing the name or exact age of the juvenile.

Police are also not releasing the charges.

Venance Kitungano was shot in the face as he was leaving an Halloween party at the Red Sea Pub on East 8th Street on Saturday night. He died in the hospital. Police said there was no alcohol being served at the party.

