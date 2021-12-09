Juvenile leads authorities on pursuit for second time, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A juvenile is in custody after authorities say she led deputies on a chase for the second time this year.

At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Tea Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a red light, but it drove off at a high rate of speed.

A Lincoln County Deputy also tried to stop the vehicle, with the chase leading into Sioux Falls city limits.

Police later found the vehicle in central Sioux Falls.

All four people inside were juveniles. The driver was taken to a juvenile facility.