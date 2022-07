CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A juvenile was injured in a car vs. pedestrian crash Thursday morning.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s office, the incident happened in Castlewood around 10:45 a.m. at East Main Street and South 3rd Avenue.

Investigators say the juvenile walked onto Main Street when they were hit by a vehicle.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for injuries obtained by the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation.