Juvenile arrested for assault after dragging SFPD officer by car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a juvenile has been arrested for assault after an officer was allegedly dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police were called to the area for an assault around 3 a.m. Sunday near the Downtown Holiday Inn. When officers located the subject, the juvenile didn’t follow commands and attempted to flee the scene.

Police tried to get the suspect to stop his car and when he didn’t, an officer tried to shut the vehicle off but the driver rolled up the window, trapping the officer’s arm.

The officer was dragged a short distance before they were able to arrest the suspect. Police say charges are currently pending for the juvenile driver.

The involved officers were not injured.