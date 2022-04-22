SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Next week the 22-year-old man accused of strangling a woman in Lincoln County will appear in court on murder and manslaughter charges. Jackson Phillips is accused of killing 20-year-old Randi Gerlach.

Randi Gerlach and her son.

It’s been more than a month since Zoey Goetzinger and Kiley Riedel found out their sister Randi Gerlach would never pose for a picture or hold her son again. They continue to feel that loss every day.

“We had our brother’s birthday a couple weeks ago and everyone was there except her,” Goetzinger said. “And, you know, it’s just something that will keep popping up forever.”

In three days, Jackson Phillips is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges. Originally he had only been charged with domestic violence. Court papers say he strangled Gerlach.

“I mean, justice in the court of law or whatever is time served but that doesn’t, again, justice to me is having her back and that the fact that the situation ever happened and to go through it,” Riedel said. “I mean, anything further is kind of just a blur on how I feel about it.”

Raising awareness for domestic violence has been important for Gerlach’s family throughout their grieving process.

Randi Gerlach

“The only thing that I want to do is just keep her spirit alive and raise awareness for domestic violence. Because it’s definitely just so hidden,” Riedel said.

“A lot of times people might not necessarily even realize for a long time that they’re in an abusive situation,” Goetzinger said. “Just the cycle of what goes on and excusing so many things just builds and builds. And although you really care for the person, if they are abusing you, the situation, generally, is not going to get better. You need to reach out and get help.”

They hope by sharing Gerlach’s story, they can protect another family from the pain of losing a loved one.

Gerlach’s family has started a Facebook page raising awareness for domestic violence.