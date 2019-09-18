Just shy of one week past tornadoes, response praised at SF City Council meeting

Late Tuesday night, we will be exactly one week past a devastating night for Sioux Falls, when three tornadoes tore through town. People took to the podium at Tuesday’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting and praised the response to the storm.

Thomas Otten, assistant vice president for Avera McKennan Behavioral Health, and Dave Flicek, president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital, both spoke. Avera facilities were hit hard last week.

“The city actually gave us a bus and a passenger van that I never could’ve pulled off at 2 a.m. in the morning,” Flicek said. “So again, the city partners came through for us. So I do want to thank the city. We are grateful.”

“I will echo Dave’s comments about the amazing work of first responders that evening,” Otten said. “I was on site within about 30 minutes of the tornado hitting. It was an absolute amazement to watch, the first responders, everything that they did.”

Tuesday night the council also heard from Barry Zachariahs of Sioux Falls, who talked about what he’s heard from people.

“Called out to me and said your house is next, and an hour later went across and picked up garbage or debris from my neighbor’s house when he wasn’t there,” Zachariahs said. “That is, that comes from leadership by example, and mister mayor I’d like to thank you for that.”