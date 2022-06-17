SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a unique bond between grandparents and grandkids. War delayed a reunion for a Sioux Falls family, but grandma and grandpa are now in the same city as their grandkids and daughter.

Tetiana Pavlova lives in Sioux Falls with her three children, two of whom had never met her parents. The plan for them to come here to Sioux Falls didn’t start with the war in Ukraine that began earlier this year, but the war did prevent their arrival until earlier this week. Pavlova hadn’t seen her parents for six years and her daughter Karolena had never met them.

“We were just standing there, we were all kind of crying and it was really emotional moment for me and my grandparents and all my mom and my siblings,” Pavlova’s 11-year-old daughter Sofiia said. “I was really glad.”

“I’m so, so happy that we can live together in one continent at least and in one town,” Pavlova said.

“It was a really long, really long, really long and tedious journey here,” Sofiia said.

Her grandparents had spent 51 hours at the border between Ukraine and Poland and 107 days in Poland. This week they flew from there to Germany and then to the United States. Their daughter says they have refugee status in addition to something else that can mean the world.

“They have only me, me and grandkids, three grandkids here,” Pavlova said.

“They’re the only family we have, and we’re the only family that they have,” Sofiia said.

They visited a Sioux Falls restaurant together on Friday. They might be making up for lost time, but Sofiia isn’t lamenting anything as she recalls Wednesday’s reunion.

“I was feeling, like, joy, we got, we all got a little bit emotional, but I was feeling really happy, excited and just overjoyed,” Sofiia said.

Sofiia will be attending Ben Reifel Middle School in Sioux Falls this fall.