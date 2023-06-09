SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The jury trial process has begun for a young man accused of killing another man in 2021.

20-year-old Asher Parks watched as a panel of jurors for his case was narrowed down today. Parks is charged with multiple counts of murder for the death of 19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino.

It was the first homicide of 2021 in Sioux Falls —

“The suspect ended up using a handgun and shot the victim several times,” Sam Clemens Sioux Falls Police Information Officer said in 2021.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of a Tuesday in August that year at an apartment house on the 200 block of North French Avenue.

Investigators say Asher Wayne Parks — an 18-year-old at the time — and 19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino knew each other and got into an argument. That’s when the situation escalated into a shooting. Police say when Parks left the apartment, the victim’s mother called 911. Montileaux-Trevino was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two hours later, Parks was taken into custody. He’s been behind bars ever since. In February of last year, he pleaded not guilty to first and second degree murder, first degree manslaughter and first degree aggravated assault.

He’s also charged with attempted first degree burglary. Police say that comes from Parks allegedly pulling the gun on Montileaux-Trevino’s mother moments after the shooting and trying to steal her car.

Opening statements for the jury trial are expected to begin on June 15th. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online as we follow this case.