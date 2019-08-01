Jury selected in fatal drug shooting case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
manuel-frias5b43e4e406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_226554540621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A jury has been selected to hear the case against a Sioux Falls man accused in a fatal drug deal that left two men dead.

Opening statements and testimony for Manuel Frias’ trial however, won’t begin until Monday, mostly due to the availability of witnesses.

The 36-year-old Frias is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Samuel Crockett.

Prosecutors say Frias, Corey Zephier and Crystal Habben planned to rob Crockett during a drug deal in January 2018. Frias is accused of shooting Crockett after Crockett killed Zephier during the hold up.

The 28-year-old Crockett died at a hospital. The 30-year-old Zephier died at the scene of the shooting. Habben pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony, was sent to prison and is now on parole.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss