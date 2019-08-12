Manuel Frias found guilty of second-degree murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder in a 2018 shooting case.

The trial for Manuel Frias started last week. Monday afternoon, the jury ruled he is guilty of second-degree murder. The panel found him not guilty of first-degree murder and robbery.

The case stems from a deadly drug deal in 2018. The shooting happened as Frias and his friend Corey Zephier were about to sell meth at Zephier’s Rice Street apartment.

Instead, the deal went wrong, leaving both Zephier and Samuel Crockett dead, and Frias facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Frias testified last week that he shot and killed Crockett in self-defense.

