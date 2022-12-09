PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennington County jury has found a woman guilty of manslaughter.

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Ashley Peltier was convicted

of first-degree manslaughter for the June 8, 2021, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Stanley

Kennard III, a.k.a., James Rice.

The jury returned its guilty verdict on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

“This verdict provided a step towards justice for Stanley Kennard, and the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office is proud of the work that we did in this case for Stanley and for his family,” Deputy Pennington County State’s Attorney Anna Lindrooth said.

Vargo recognized “efficient multi-agency cooperation” that helped prosecutors build the case in a news release about the verdict.