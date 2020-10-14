Jury finds Nebraska woman guilty of dismembering Tinder date

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sydney-loofe37babee406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_18432540621

LEXINGTON, Neb. – A woman has been found guilty in the killing of a woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were found in trash bags in rural Nebraska.

Jurors on Wednesday found 26-year-old Bailey Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the 2017 killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, according to The Omaha World-Herald.

Boswell’s defense attorney argued her boyfriend forced her take part in the killing and dismemberment. State prosecutor Mike Guinan says Boswell acted together with 54-year-old Aubrey Trail to meet and kill Loofe. Boswell faces a possible death sentence. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests