PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after a deadly shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a federal jury has convicted a 29-year-old man of first-degree murder.

Colton Bagola shot and killed 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in December of 2019.

Weeks later, he made headlines again, when he was involved in a standoff with law enforcement in Rapid City.

Bagola is scheduled to be sentenced in February.