SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former correctional officer has been convicted of assaulting an inmate in Sioux Falls.

This week, a jury found Joshua Westenkirchner, 42, of Harrisburg guilty of simple assault. The incident happened on March 14 and March 15, 2022, at the state penitentiary. He was indicted back in December.

According to online court records, he won’t spend any time behind bars.