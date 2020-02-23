Jury acquits woman who claimed self-defense in stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A jury has acquitted a Pine Ridge woman who said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend in self-defense.

Jurors deliberated about four-and-a-half hours Friday before finding 44-year-old Doreen Brown not guilty of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the June 2019 screwdriver stabbing death of 43-year-old Donald McMillan Jr.

Reports say Brown said she stabbed him with a screwdriver she found on the ground after he attacked her with a tree branch. After the verdict, the judge told Brown she was free to go. She had been held in jail since last July.

