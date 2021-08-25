Jurors in Sioux Falls murder trial begin deliberations Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The murder trial for a Sioux Falls man accused of shooting and killing a man goes to the jury Thursday.



Jurors, who spent the last few days listening to testimony, will hear closing arguments at 9 a-m and will begin deliberations in the case against Ramon Smith.

Smith is accused of shooting three people in early June of 2019 along North Cliff Avenue.

Authorities say Smith ran away after the shooting and had been on the run for almost two weeks before he was arrested in Minneapolis by U. S. Marshals.

42-year-old Larry Carr, Junior, died of his injuries. The other two men survived.

Court papers say it all started with a social media fight between two women. Martece Saddler and Christina Haney were wanted as material witnesses to the shooting.

They were later found in Utah and were booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

Haney was one of the 26 witnesses called by the state. The defense only called one witness.

Shortly after Smith was arrested, police said finding criminal suspects, who are on the run, takes a lot of cooperation with other agencies.

“We have a great partnership, we work closely on a lot of different matters and in the end it pays off,” Clemens said.

Smith is charged with Second Degree Murder, First Degree Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault. He faces life in prison if convicted.