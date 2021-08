PLANKINTON, S.D. (KELO)– A South Dakota bride got a Jurassic surprise at her wedding over the weekend.

Elissa Hohbach and Jason Telgren got married in Plankinton on Saturday. Jason called Elissa’s Maid and Matron of Honor to plan a surprise for her. So, they decided to have dancing dinosaurs show up.

However, the battery on the Maid of Honor’s suit wasn’t working, so the Matron of Honor, Danielle Palmer, had to go solo.

The DJ even got in on the fun, playing the song Dynomite.