Junkin’ Market Days features 120 vendors from six states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, one Sioux Falls event is giving you the chance to do just that.

A few years ago, Julie Feenstra started painting these signs for her business Prairie Junk.

“It’s Pine Beetle killed wood, when the Pine Beetle goes in the tree, the tree stains gray, and the tree dies, that’s why you see the blue it in the wood, and then I bring it home and hand paint it,” owner Prairie Junk, Julie Feenstra said.

She’s just one of the 120 vendors at the Junkin’ Market Days event happening at the Expo building in Sioux Falls this weekend.

“We have a great variety, so we have home decor, candles, jewelry, homemade food, lots of clothing and signs so a good variety,” owner of Junkin’ Market Days, Kerry Bamsey said.

This is Kerry Bamsey’s second time hosting this event. She also did an event earlier in the year.

Ashly Nordmeyer was there and decided to bring her business back this fall.

“We specialize in everything sweet, so we have gourmet cupcakes, layer cakes, snack cakes, we do different puppy chow, cookie sandwiches, protein mixes,” owner of Sassy Cakes by Ashly, Ashly Nordmeyer said.

Nordmeyer says she didn’t attend any shows in 2020 due to the pandemic but is ready to welcome customers this weekend.

“It was successful and there was a lot of people so we’re back,” Nordmeyer said.

And while you’re shopping, you’re also supporting local businesses.

“Especially with some of the shipping issues that we’ve been seeing, so women can really come in and shop and support the local businesses, they really need your help right now especially with COVID last year it was tough, so they really appreciate your support,” Bamsey said.

The event is Friday and Saturday at the Expo Building. You can stop by until 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There are vendors from a six-state area. Admission is $5.