Hot Springs, S.D. (KELO) — Hot Springs is known for their Mammoth Site, where they see up to a thousand visitors a day in the summer.

While on site you can take part in educational digging classes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Looking at bones and fossils can be fun, but being able to learn how to discover them yourself is what the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs is offering.

“It’s a fun experience, you get to dig up either bones from a Columbian Mammoth or a Giant Short Faced Bear. So it’s a really fun time, a really nice hands-on experience. It’s something that you don’t usually get at every museum you go to,” Educational Assistant Kaylee Hills said.

Today’s class had kids from preschool all the way up to middle school digging for bones.

“It was fun knowing that we were going to dig up mammoth bones and stuff. I found a spinal bone, and it was much bigger on a mammoth than ours,” Junior Paleo Participant James Gamerdinger said.

Here at the Mammoth Site where you can join the Junior Paleo classes to dig up these bones yourself. They are all replicas but they all come with stories and pieces to a puzzle that you and your children can discover together.

Parents are more than welcome to join as the Mammoth Site offers family digs as well, with the program’s goal of educating you on paleontology.

“If you feel like you want to dig in the site but you’re not quite sure and you just wanna get a feel for it. It’s a really great way to kind of learn how we do things. Being able to show how we dig, why we dig, why it’s important to preserve what we find, things like that,” Hills said .

These classes are available daily and will continue through the middle of August.

If you would like to book your next digging adventure, you can visit here.