Juneteenth celebrations in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Juneteenth celebrations are happening all over South Dakota right now, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Establishing Sustainable Connections is holding a virtual celebration in Sioux Falls.

The group is posting videos on Facebook explaining what Juneteenth is, the importance of the holiday and what Juneteenth means for Sioux Falls.

The group will continue posting videos online throughout the day.

Vermillion is also holding a Juneteenth celebration right now along West Main Street.

Participants are encouraged to write messages of hope, support, celebration, and education along the sidewalk to honor this historical day.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk is at the event and will show us the festivities tonight on KELOLAND News.