SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls celebrated Juneteenth at Kenny Anderson Park Saturday.

The event featured musical performances, poetry readings and a surprise on-stage proposal. Performer Etta McKinley says the day is about celebration and community.

“It’s very reassuring and comforting knowing that so many people want to embrace their blackness. I just feel like that’s something really cool,” McKinley said.

The event also featured vendors and a fashion show.