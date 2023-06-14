SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Juneteenth is a commemoration for the end of slavery in 1865. This year, Sioux Falls is hosting a celebration Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. The event will have speakers, performers, food and vendors throughout the day.

The day starts off at 10 a.m. CT at the Arc of Dreams with a freedom walk around the downtown area.

The celebration will begin after the walk at the 8th and Railroad Center. The opening remarks, proclamation from Mayor Paul TenHaken and announcement from the 2023 Grand Marshal will begin at 11 a.m. on the main stage.

“It is a celebration for us all to see how we are much more alike than we are different, so come on through,” President of Juneteenth Sioux Falls Julian Beaudion said. “We’d love to have you.”

Educator and mentor Mark Blackburn of Sioux Falls was selected as the Grand Marshal of this year’s event. Blackburn is the Dean of Students and vice president of Student Affairs at Augustana University.

Speakers at the event include Audrey Bright at 11:30 a.m. CT, Jen Jacobs at 12:50 p.m. CT and Duaba Unenra at 1:55 p.m.

Bright is a member of Think 3D Solutions and leads the Leaders of Tomorrow community in Sioux Falls. Jacobs is currently a doctoral student at the University of Sioux Falls, coaches collegiate athletes and is inducted into the Minnesota State, Mankato Hall of Fame.

Both musical and poetry performances are set throughout the day on Saturday. The first musical performance comes from Sioux Falls local, Etta McKinley at 11:50 a.m. CT, followed by Theresa Songbird, who will be performing a poetry piece at 12:20 p.m. CT.

The featured musical artist is Ghanaian afrobeat artist and producer Law Muziq. He will be taking the stage at 1:15 p.m. CT.

Sul Dibba, the co-founder of the nonprofit organization Our Growth Project, is set to speak and perform poetry at 1:55 p.m. CT. He is a first-generation refugee immigrant and 2017 Augustana University graduate.

Chevy will be performing at 2:30 p.m. CT and the Black Student Union will perform at 2:50 p.m. A beauty expo and DJ battle will end the event, which is set to finish at 5 p.m.

The Arc of Dreams will also have a lighting ceremony on Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m. to commemorate the holiday.