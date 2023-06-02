SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is at a crossroads in weather right now. Just over a month ago, we were still talking about the winter and the cold that seemed to never end. Now, it’s hot weather that won’t let go and the lack of widespread rain that has our attention.

Take a look at the past 45 days and you see the warm weather pattern that has taken over much of the northern and northwestern parts of the country.

This is quite the opposite of the previous 45 days, which was so cold through much of the northern plains.

The pattern for June will be dictated by the position of this “blocking” high pressure ridge located this weekend over northern Minnesota into southern Canada. It will tend to move west again in the coming days, which will bring additional heat and only scattered rain chances at best.

It’s worth watching the next round of dry air plunging in from Canada across the Great Lakes into the corn belt the next few days. Dew points are forecast to crash into the 30s and 40s.

The drought pressure on the upper Midwest will be of high interest. The newest 30-day precipitation forecast on the European model wants to lock in on future moisture deficits across much of eastern KELOLAND.

Of course, local thunderstorm tracks will make a big difference in this pattern, separating the haves from the have-nots when it comes to rainfall.