SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced plans for 23 sobriety checkpoints in more than 15 counties across the state in the month of June.

The checkpoints, which will be in counties including Pennington, Lincoln, Yankton, Davison, Butte, Day, Brown, Codington, Charles Mix, Lake, Minnehaha, Meade, Stanley, Spink, and Fall River, are designed to encourage people not to drink and drive.

DPS officials remind people not to drink and drive, even if there is not a sobriety checkpoint scheduled for their county.