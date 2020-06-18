June 19 recognized as Juneteenth Day in South Dakota

FILE – This Feb. 18, 2005, file photo shows the original Emancipation Proclamation on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed a proclamation to recognize June 19th, 2020, as “Juneteenth Day,” in South Dakota.

Her proclamation states Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. This will be the 155th anniversary of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We commemorate this important day to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free and to celebrate an important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal,’” Noem said in a written statement.

View the official proclamation below: