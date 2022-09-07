SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say that an arson case from July is now being ruled a homicide.

The fire was started on July 17, at an apartment building in the 200 block of North Grange Ave.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says the recent coroner reports showed the death was a homicide.

Clemens says the suspect started the fire in a hallway outside of an apartment in the building. The suspect and the victim were both found in the apartment. Due to the extent of their injuries, they were both taken to a hospital in Minneapolis.

The victim, 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire died on July 18. The suspect, a 34-year-old woman, is still in the hospital with injuries sustained in the fire. Clemens says since the suspect is still receiving medical treatment, no arrest or charges have been pressed.

The autopsy results came from Ramsey County, Minnesota. Clemens says this is now the city’s first homicide of 2022.