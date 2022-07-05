SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota.

Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:

Photo taken in Downtown Sioux Falls

Photo taken in Downtown Sioux Falls

Photo take in the Tea area. Photo courtesy: Brady Bennett

Photo take in the Tea area. Photo courtesy: Brady Bennett

Storm damage in Miller | Courtesy KCCR Radio

3 miles west of Miller | Courtesy KCCR Radio

4 miles north of Onida | Courtesy KCCR Radio

Hail in Promise, South Dakota, on July 5 | Courtesy Sarah Mowrer

3 miles west of Miller on US-14 | Courtesy KCCR Radio

Clouds in Aberdeen | Courtesy Leslie Young

Clouds in Aberdeen | Courtesy Leslie Young

Sky in north Watertown as of 1:37 p.m. | Mary Rose Redlin

7 miles south of Huron. Photo courtesy: Stacy Erickson

Five inches of rain in Huron | Courtesy Houston Mees

