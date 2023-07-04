SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As people all over America gathered to celebrate Independence Day, a special ceremony was held in Sioux Falls, reminding us all that freedom is not free.

I pledge alliance to the flag of the United States of America…

It’s a pledge Sioux Falls Native Robb Rolfing took very seriously.

“He joined the military after 9/11. He was living in Boston at the time the terrorists left on the airplanes, so he decided to go into the service,” Robb’s mom Margie Rolfing said.

Rolfing served two tours in Iraq, his second in special forces.

“On June 30th, 2007, while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Rolfing was hit by a round of enemy fire. He was 29 years old,” Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden said.

On July 4th, that sacrifice was memorialized by dedicating a bridge in Robb’s honor.

“This program started in 2019, we were looking for a way to memorialize our veterans and raise awareness and bridges represent a focal point in our communities,” Rhoden said.

“South Dakota’s fallen hero bridge programs dedicates state bridges to South Dakotans who are killed in or classified as missing in Action. In five years we’ll have dedicated 41 bridges to 44 service members who sacrificed too much,” South Dakota

Robb’s bridge will be on I-229 over Minnesota Avenue, right by the entrance to the Yankton Trail Soccer fields. July 4th bridge dedication reminder that freedom isn’t free

“He was a soccer player and played in Sioux Falls for 15 years, went to college and played in college, he was also a soccer coach,” Margie Rolfing said.

An important connection in his hometown, and one Rolfing’s parents will drive by every day.

“It will be hard to see it, but I’m proud of him,” Margie Rolfing said.

Their greatest hope is that his sign and his bridge will remind everyone of the gift he gave our community and our country.

“If you drive by with your kids…hopefully you say something like there’s a young man who gave his life so I can continue to take you to soccer practice. So I can continue to get you ready for college. Or you can go to dance lessons. Many people in the world who do not get that opportunity,” Robb’s father Rex Rolfing said.

Opportunities made possible thanks to the bridge to freedom Rolfing and so many other Fallen Heroes have made.

“May we all follow his example and live lives worthy of his sacrifice. And maybe all do our parts to preserve the freedom that so many others have died to defend,” Rhoden said.

Tuesday’s bridge dedication ceremony was one of six naming celebrations hosted this summer.