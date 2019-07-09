July 15 last day to file for disaster

The Department of Labor and Regulation is reminding you that Monday, July 15 is the last day to file for disaster. This deadline includes 15 counties for people who are self-employed and farm workers.

In order to be eligible, individuals must be unemployed or unable to do business due to the storms that occurred between March 13 and April 26.

To apply, you can call the Claims Call Center at 605-626-3179 during business hours Monday through Friday. When you call, you’re asked to please specify if your claim is related to past winter storms.

When applying, you will need your Social Security number, copies of your most recent federal income tax form or check stubs, and documentation of your employment when the disaster occurred.

The last week to receive compensation is December 7, 2019.