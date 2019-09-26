Judge throws out stalking suspect’s lawsuit against mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A federal judge has thrown out a stalking suspect’s lawsuit against the mayor of Sioux Falls.

Christopher Bruce – who calls himself the Living Man – filed a federal lawsuit against Paul TenHaken and a police sergeant in June. Bruce claimed they violated his rights. This week a federal judge dismissed the complaint. Bruce has already started the process of appealing the decision.

Next month Bruce is scheduled to go on trial in state court. During one of his most recent appearances, he was disruptive and swore at the judge several times. Bruce is currently out on bond.